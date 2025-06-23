Retooling Our Security Services: A Commitment To Public Safety

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a significant investment of 1 billion Ghana cedis towards retooling our vital security services. This commitment underscores his dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all Ghanaians.

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS): Recognising the urgent need for updated equipment, new fire tenders will be acquired to replace ageing and broken-down vehicles, some nearly a decade old.“We understand the frustrations of our citizens when the Fire Service arrives late, and this initiative aims to equip them to respond more effectively to emergencies”, the president noted.

Ghana Police Service: To better combat armed robbery, the Police Service will receive armoured vehicles to ensure the safety of officers during patrols.“We must provide our brave officers with the necessary tools to confront criminals effectively”, he added.

Immigration & Prisons Services: Acknowledging the mobility challenges faced by the Immigration and Prisons Services, new vehicles will be allocated to improve their operational capacity and enhance public safety.

President Mahama also acknowledged security personnel's difficult working conditions and called for public understanding and support as his government works to build a safer country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.