Diljit Dosanjh Unveils 'Sardaar Ji 3' Trailer Featuring Hania Aamir, Faces Strong Backlash [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh unveiled the Sardaar Ji 3 trailer featuring Hania Aamir. The film won't release in India, sparking backlash and debate amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions post-Pahalgam attack.

Diljit Dosanjh surprised fans on Sunday evening by unveiling the trailer for his much-anticipated Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3. The announcement, however, came with a twist - the film will not be released in India. Instead, it will hit theatres overseas on June 27.

The decision comes amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists. The attack led to a ban on Pakistani artists in Indian entertainment, and sparked speculation that Hania Aamir, the film's female lead from Pakistan, might be replaced.

Hania Aamir's Presence Silences Rumours

Despite widespread buzz about Hania Aamir being dropped from the film, her appearance in the trailer has put those rumours to rest. While the film was shot prior to the Pahalgam incident, public sentiment has significantly shifted, making Hania's continued role a contentious topic online.

The trailer, which features both Diljit and Hania, is currently unavailable to viewers in India on YouTube. Attempting to access the video shows a restriction message: "The uploader has not made this video available in your country."

No Indian Release Amid Tensions

Citing concerns over regulatory hurdles and potential backlash, the makers have opted out of a theatrical release in India. Sardaar Ji 3 will release exclusively in international markets. While Diljit's announcement on social media was met with excitement by global fans, the timing of the trailer drop has also drawn criticism, with some calling it insensitive.

Diljit captioned the post with his signature flair:“Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN.”

With just a few days left for the film's release, the decision to not release it in India has sparked discussions about working with artists from other countries, India-Pakistan ties, and changes in Punjabi cinema.