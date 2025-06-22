Switzerland 'Deeply Alarmed' By Israel-Iran Escalation In Middle East

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland has voiced serious concern over the rising tensions in the Middle East. The foreign ministry is urging all sides to show maximum restraint and avoid further escalation. This content was published on June 22, 2025 - 11:06 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

“Switzerland is deeply alarmed by the dangerous escalation between Israel and Iran since June 13, including today's attacks by the United States,” the foreign ministry wrote on X on Sunday.

The ministry also urged all sides to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to return to diplomacy without delay.

UN chief 'alarmed' by US strikes in Iran

“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today,” said the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

Swiss parties react to US strikes on Iran

Switzerland's political parties are also voicing growing concern over the latest US strikes on Iran. Figures from across the political spectrum say Bern should now step up and use its foreign policy tools to help defuse tensions.

At the same time, several parties are warning that the conflict risks further destabilising the Middle East, with potentially far-reaching global consequences. While the strikes may complicate Iran's efforts to develop nuclear weapons, the Radical-Liberal Party said in a statement to Keystone-SDA that the threat of wider instability is growing.

The party isn't ruling out knock-on effects for Switzerland either, pointing to possible impacts on energy supplies, national security and economic stability. For the Greens, the latest strikes highlight the serious threat nuclear weapons pose to global security, as they said in response to a media enquiry.

The Liberal Green Party also told Keystone-SDA it was“deeply concerned” by the latest escalation. The Centre Party echoed that view, describing Trump's actions as a dangerous break from a world order grounded in international law.“President Trump's decision lacks broad support in the US – even among Republicans,” party leader Gerhard Pfister said in a written statement to the news agency.

“I'm concerned this decision could have knock-on effects for Ukraine, where the US seems unwilling to work with Europe to push back firmly against Russia's power plays,” he added.“That's not good news for Switzerland.”

Cédric Wermuth, co-president of the Social Democratic Party, also criticised the US, calling the strikes a violation of both international law and the US Constitution in a post on X.

“The Federal Council must now take steps to de-escalate the situation – bringing all sides to the table and firmly upholding international law,” the Greens said in a statement.

The Radical-Liberals are also urging Switzerland to make full use of its diplomatic channels and good offices to help defuse tensions, especially in its role as a protecting power. The party voiced strong support for the foreign ministry, praising its efforts to promote dialogue and stability in a difficult environment.

The Liberal Greens also underlined Switzerland's role as a mediator, saying the priority must be to protect civilians and open up diplomatic space for negotiations. By Sunday afternoon, the Swiss People's Party had not issued a statement.

This article was updated after publication to include reactions and comments from Swiss political parties.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

