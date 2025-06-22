403
Ex-Russian President: Israeli Strikes on Iran Risk Chernobyl-Level Disaster
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev cautioned on Thursday that Israeli attacks targeting Iranian nuclear facilities risk causing a catastrophic nuclear accident similar to the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown.
His warning coincides with reports that the United States is contemplating a strike on Iran’s highly secured Fordow nuclear site, which is carved deep within a mountain to resist aerial bombardments. The US is said to be considering the use of its powerful GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs for this operation, a capability Israel does not possess.
Medvedev, who serves as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, posted on social media, “Everyone, even the Israeli defense minister, with his loud declaration about Khamenei's fate, must understand that attacks on nuclear facilities are extremely dangerous and can lead to a repeat of the Chernobyl tragedy.”
Earlier the same day, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz compared Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to a “modern-day Hitler” who “can no longer be allowed to exist.”
Media reported doubts among US officials about the effectiveness of the GBU-57 bombs. Some insiders reportedly believe only a tactical nuclear weapon could successfully damage Fordow—though President Donald Trump is said to be ruling out such an option.
The White House has dismissed these speculations. According to a news agency, an anonymous official asserted that the US military is “confident bunker busters can complete the job, and NO OPTIONS have been taken off the table.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added that a final decision on possible military action is expected within two weeks.
During a Wednesday night Q&A session, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that despite ongoing attacks, Iran’s underground nuclear infrastructure remains intact. Moscow continues to advocate for de-escalation and has offered to act as a mediator in the conflict.
On Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov labeled the reports about the potential US use of tactical nuclear weapons as “speculative,” warning such an action would be “catastrophic.”
