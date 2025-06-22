Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Australia Pauses Embassy Operations in Iran

2025-06-22 08:50:06
(MENAFN) Australia revealed on Friday that it is halting its embassy activities in Tehran and has instructed diplomats and their families to exit Iran immediately.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong explained the decision, citing intelligence about the worsening security conditions within Iran.

Despite the embassy closure, Australia's ambassador will remain somewhere in the region to coordinate the government’s crisis response.

"We urge Australians who are able to leave Iran to do so now, if it is safe. Those who are unable to, or do not wish to leave, are advised to shelter in place," Wong emphasized.

Additionally, Australia’s Foreign Ministry has dispatched consular personnel to Azerbaijan, including its border crossings, to assist Australians exiting Iran.

The announcement comes amid escalating regional tensions following Israel’s airstrikes on June 13 targeting multiple locations in Iran—military bases and nuclear facilities among them—triggering Iranian retaliatory missile attacks.

Israeli officials report that these missile strikes have caused at least 25 fatalities and left hundreds wounded. On the other hand, Iranian media claim that Israel’s assault has resulted in 639 deaths and over 1,300 injuries inside Iran.

