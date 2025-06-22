Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA: Emergency Meeting Mon. Following Attacks On Iran's Nuclear Sites


2025-06-22 06:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 22 (KUNA) -- Chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, called on Sunday for an emergency meeting of the agency's board of governors tomorrow Monday, following the US attack on three Iranian nuclear sites.
"In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors for tomorrow," stated Grossi.
Grossi's announcement came after US attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow. He affirmed that no heightened levels of radiation have been recorded yet.
The IAEA's Board of Governors is the second highest authority in the agency following the general conference, which includes 35 member states. (end)
