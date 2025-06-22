Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain's SCE: Radiation Levels Safe, Surveillance Continuous


2025-06-22 06:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, June 22 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Council for the Environment (SCE) in Bahrain revealed on Sunday that there were no abnormal radiation levels recorded in the country's atmosphere, amid continued monitoring of regional developments.
According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Council stated that environmental surveillance efforts were ongoing in close coordination with relevant national bodies, as well as with the GCC Emergency Management Centre under the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) General Secretariat, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
The Council stressed the importance of relying on official sources for information and urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors or unverified reports.
It further affirmed that environmental monitoring is being conducted around the clock through a network of specialized stations across all governorates of the Kingdom. The Council noted that it will issue updates as necessary should any developments occur. (end) kne

