Iran Reports Over Four Hundred Killed in Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) In a devastating escalation of hostilities, Israeli airstrikes over the past nine days have resulted in the deaths of more than 400 individuals in Iran and left 3,056 others injured, according to an official statement made Saturday by Hossein Kermanpour, spokesperson for Iran’s Health Ministry.
Kermanpour shared updates on the casualty toll via a post on the social media platform X, stating: "Among the injured, 2,220 have been treated and discharged from Ministry of Health hospitals, while 232 received outpatient care at the scene of the attacks."
He noted that civilians made up the bulk of those killed and wounded in the strikes, specifying that 54 women and children were among the fatalities.
The humanitarian fallout of the attacks continues to grow. On Saturday, the Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that one of its helicopters used for emergency rescues had sustained damage following what it called a “treacherous Israeli attack.”
The conflict intensified dramatically on June 13 when Israel launched widespread air raids aimed at Iranian military and nuclear facilities. The strikes reportedly eliminated several senior military figures and key nuclear scientists. In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missile and drone attacks against targets inside Israel during the night.
Tensions between the two nations show no signs of abating as both sides escalate military actions in a volatile standoff with regional implications.
