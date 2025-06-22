Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Batch Of Kuwaitis Returning From Iran Via Turkmenistan

2025-06-22 05:04:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature by Jaber Abdulkhaleq)
KUWAIT, June 22 (KUNA) -- The second batch of Kuwaiti citizens arrived on Sunday from Iran via Turkmenistan within the Foreign Ministry's plan to ensure their safe return amid escalation in the region.
Upon directives of the Kuwaiti leadership, the plan is executed via the Foreign Ministry in cooperation with concerned authorities in Kuwait and Iran. (end)
