403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Batch Of Kuwaitis Returning From Iran Via Turkmenistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature by Jaber Abdulkhaleq)
KUWAIT, June 22 (KUNA) -- The second batch of Kuwaiti citizens arrived on Sunday from Iran via Turkmenistan within the Foreign Ministry's plan to ensure their safe return amid escalation in the region.
Upon directives of the Kuwaiti leadership, the plan is executed via the Foreign Ministry in cooperation with concerned authorities in Kuwait and Iran. (end)
gta
KUWAIT, June 22 (KUNA) -- The second batch of Kuwaiti citizens arrived on Sunday from Iran via Turkmenistan within the Foreign Ministry's plan to ensure their safe return amid escalation in the region.
Upon directives of the Kuwaiti leadership, the plan is executed via the Foreign Ministry in cooperation with concerned authorities in Kuwait and Iran. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment