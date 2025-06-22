403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Vows Deadly Strikes on Iran as Peace Talks Stall
(MENAFN) On Saturday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Iran would endure further military assaults unless peace is swiftly achieved. Speaking directly to the nation, Trump declared that America’s strikes had "completely and totally obliterated" Iran’s critical nuclear infrastructure, adding that upcoming attacks would be "far greater and a lot easier."
He emphasized, "If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes."
Trump reaffirmed his long-standing refusal to allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, stressing that a lack of peace would result in "tragedy" for the country, surpassing anything previously experienced.
Following the U.S. announcement of successful strikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responded defiantly: "War starts right now."
Hassan Abedini, deputy political director at an Iranian media, stated that Iran had evacuated these facilities "a while ago," mitigating the damage. Speaking on state television, he explained Iran "didn't suffer a major blow because the materials had already been taken out."
Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization confirmed the attacks but assured the public that its nuclear efforts would persist. In a statement released after Trump’s remarks, the agency declared, "The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped."
Amid rising tensions, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strikes on Saturday, calling them "a dangerous escalation" and "a direct threat to international peace and security."
He emphasized, "If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes."
Trump reaffirmed his long-standing refusal to allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, stressing that a lack of peace would result in "tragedy" for the country, surpassing anything previously experienced.
Following the U.S. announcement of successful strikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responded defiantly: "War starts right now."
Hassan Abedini, deputy political director at an Iranian media, stated that Iran had evacuated these facilities "a while ago," mitigating the damage. Speaking on state television, he explained Iran "didn't suffer a major blow because the materials had already been taken out."
Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization confirmed the attacks but assured the public that its nuclear efforts would persist. In a statement released after Trump’s remarks, the agency declared, "The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped."
Amid rising tensions, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strikes on Saturday, calling them "a dangerous escalation" and "a direct threat to international peace and security."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment