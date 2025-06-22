403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Cautions U.S. Role in Israeli Attacks “Extremely Dangerous”
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stark warning on Saturday, cautioning that US involvement in Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran would be “very unfortunate” and “extremely dangerous for everyone.”
Addressing reporters in Istanbul ahead of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Araghchi stressed the importance of diplomacy, stating, “Diplomacy worked in the past, it can work again. But to return to it, aggression must stop.”
He reiterated Iran’s openness to peaceful dialogue, affirming, “We are absolutely ready for a negotiated solution, just like in 2015.”
Araghchi also accused Israel of obstructing diplomatic efforts, declaring, “Israel is clearly against diplomacy.” He insisted that any diplomatic progress hinges on an immediate cessation of hostilities.
The conflict erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes targeting multiple Iranian sites, including military and nuclear installations, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran.
According to Israeli officials, Iranian missile strikes since then have resulted in at least 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry reports that the Israeli offensive has claimed the lives of 430 people and wounded over 3,500.
Addressing reporters in Istanbul ahead of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Araghchi stressed the importance of diplomacy, stating, “Diplomacy worked in the past, it can work again. But to return to it, aggression must stop.”
He reiterated Iran’s openness to peaceful dialogue, affirming, “We are absolutely ready for a negotiated solution, just like in 2015.”
Araghchi also accused Israel of obstructing diplomatic efforts, declaring, “Israel is clearly against diplomacy.” He insisted that any diplomatic progress hinges on an immediate cessation of hostilities.
The conflict erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes targeting multiple Iranian sites, including military and nuclear installations, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran.
According to Israeli officials, Iranian missile strikes since then have resulted in at least 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry reports that the Israeli offensive has claimed the lives of 430 people and wounded over 3,500.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment