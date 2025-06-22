Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Cautions U.S. Role in Israeli Attacks “Extremely Dangerous”

2025-06-22 01:52:46
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stark warning on Saturday, cautioning that US involvement in Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran would be “very unfortunate” and “extremely dangerous for everyone.”

Addressing reporters in Istanbul ahead of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Araghchi stressed the importance of diplomacy, stating, “Diplomacy worked in the past, it can work again. But to return to it, aggression must stop.”

He reiterated Iran’s openness to peaceful dialogue, affirming, “We are absolutely ready for a negotiated solution, just like in 2015.”

Araghchi also accused Israel of obstructing diplomatic efforts, declaring, “Israel is clearly against diplomacy.” He insisted that any diplomatic progress hinges on an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The conflict erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes targeting multiple Iranian sites, including military and nuclear installations, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

According to Israeli officials, Iranian missile strikes since then have resulted in at least 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry reports that the Israeli offensive has claimed the lives of 430 people and wounded over 3,500.

MENAFN22062025000045017169ID1109705446

