US Violated International Law By Attacking Iran's Nuclear Facilities - MFA

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United States has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He said a US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities "will have everlasting consequences."

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.