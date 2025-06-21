Azerbaijan Calls On Enhanced Cooperation With Malaysia Via ASEAN (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Türkiye, today, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

The meeting discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, the situation in the Middle East, and the Israel-Iran confrontation.

The ministers underscored the criticality of amplifying political discourse, orchestrating reciprocal high-level engagements, diversifying economic and trade synergies, and probing expansive avenues for collaboration across sectors such as education, energy, advanced technologies, and tourism.



The recent diplomatic dialogues conducted between the foreign ministries were lauded as a significant enhancement to the evolution of bilateral relations.

Bayramov underlined the significant importance of the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The importance of deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was also stressed, and the significance of continuing mutual support in this direction was highlighted.

Special emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan's accession to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, which unites eight developing countries.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.