Azerbaijan Calls On Enhanced Cooperation With Malaysia Via ASEAN (PHOTO)
The meeting discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, the situation in the Middle East, and the Israel-Iran confrontation.
The ministers underscored the criticality of amplifying
political discourse, orchestrating reciprocal high-level
engagements, diversifying economic and trade synergies, and probing
expansive avenues for collaboration across sectors such as
education, energy, advanced technologies, and tourism.
The recent diplomatic dialogues conducted between the foreign ministries were lauded as a significant enhancement to the evolution of bilateral relations.
Bayramov underlined the significant importance of the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement.
The importance of deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was also stressed, and the significance of continuing mutual support in this direction was highlighted.
Special emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan's accession to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, which unites eight developing countries.The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment