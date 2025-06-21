Acki Nacki Partners With Top Casters For Live Popit Games Final
"Popit Games is a challenging but rewarding gaming experience, and I don't just mean the prize pool," said Austin 'Cap' Walsh. "As you keep playing, it becomes essential to play your cards clinically and develop a clear strategy." Walsh has been part of The International since 2014. Since 2016, has been an independent worldwide Dota 2 caster, and has been involved in professional Dota 2 teams. He has cast over 3000 games of Dota 2 and worked on over 100 events.
"The development team behind Acki Nacki and Popit Games believe that state-of-the-art technology needs a great presentation," said Acki Nacki Architect Mitja Goroshevsky. "Spaceships blast-off, sports cars go full speed on a racetrack, Acki Nacki hosts a live spectacle to showcase a game like no other. For that we need great commentators, and we are thrilled that Kevin and Austin will help us to show the world what Acki Nacki can do."
The tournament features dual leaderboards for both individual players and team competitions. The Popit Games Final will take place on June 22nd starting at 17:00 CET. Commentators Godec and Walsh will join, see all the gameplay, and discuss the different strategies at play. The Tournament precedes the Acki Nacki mainnet launch on June 29th. Following that date, Popit Games will act as a Miner inside the Acki Nacki App, allowing players to mine $NACKL coins. Acki Nacki calls this feature a 'True' Miner, because players don't play for nothing, but really contribute to network security. As part of the Acki Nacki Tokenomics, 22.5% of all network Block Rewards will go to Mobile Verifiers.
About Acki Nacki Acki Nacki is the fastest blockchain possible. Based on a breakthrough consensus protocol, the Acki Nacki network reaches consensus in 2 communication steps, the lowest number possible in any interactive network, meaning that by design Acki Nacki finalizes transactions faster than any other blockchain that can be built.
Acki Nacki has a community of over 5 million users in its mini-app that allows anyone to verify blocks by playing a simple interactive game on their mobile phones. This means players contribute to network security and mine Acki Nacki network coins as block rewards. Acki Nacki is a decentralized blockchain. There is no token pre-mine, airdrop, token generation event, investor or team allocation.
