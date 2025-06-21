Armenian Detainee In Azerbaijan Confirms His Membership In“Hayastan” Fund
While responding to the prosecutor's questions, Sahakyan stated that representatives of the Armenian government and the so-called regime's "leaders" were also members of the fund.
He said that Armenians living in various countries around the world, as well as businesspersons who were Armenian citizens, had made donations to the fund.
Sahakyan noted that part of the funds collected by the fund had been allocated to Armenia, and another part had been spent on the so-called regime. He also revealed one of the projects financed by the fund. According to him, two highways from Armenia to Khankendi were constructed at the fund's expense: the Yerevan-Gorus-Khankendi and the Yerevan-Basarkechar-Khankendi highways.
In response to a question from the prosecutor, Sahakyan also confirmed that military equipment provided by Armenia had been transported to the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan via these highways.
He added that a portion of the fund's money had been used to support illegal settlement in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan.
The“Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund was established in 1992 by a decree of Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan.
The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.
