Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Will Move SC If J & K Statehood Is Delayed: Farooq Abdullah

Will Move SC If J & K Statehood Is Delayed: Farooq Abdullah


2025-06-21 08:08:16
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag- National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that his party would move the Supreme Court if there is an inordinate delay in the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“After the elections, people wanted their issues to be resolved immediately, but statehood (not being restored) is stopping us. They have many demands like they want him (National Conference MLA Altaf Kaloo) to become a minister, but how is this possible till statehood is restored,” he told reporters after a meeting of the party workers in Kokernag area of south Kashmir district here.

“We are waiting, but if they (Centre) take a long time then we will have no option but to go to the Supreme Court,” said Abdullah.

“I am hopeful that when statehood is restored, we will get all the powers,” he added.

Commenting on the Israel-Iran conflict, the National Conference president said he prays to God to give sense to both countries to stop the war.

Read Also J&K's Statehood Not A Concession But Constitutional Right: Dr Farooq Farooq Abdullah Grieves Plane Crash Deaths, Demands 'Thorough Investigation'

“I pray that God gives both Israel as well as Iran some sense and give (Donald) Trump some sense also so that he talks about peace and not war. The issues can only be resolved peacefully and nothing will be achieved without peace,” he said.

Addressing his party workers earlier, Abdullah while referring to the April 22 Pahalgam attack said the attackers managed to reach Baisaran and carry out the attack despite the presence of so many security forces and technologies like drones.

“They (Centre) said we ended militancy here, then where did they (Pahalgam attackers) come from? We have so many forces, so many drones etc. Where did those four (attackers) come from?” asked Abdullah.

“We have not been able to find them till yet. We say that we are a powerful nation now and there is no match to us, but we cannot find those four,” he said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN21062025000215011059ID1109704014

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search