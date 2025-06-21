Will Move SC If J & K Statehood Is Delayed: Farooq Abdullah

“After the elections, people wanted their issues to be resolved immediately, but statehood (not being restored) is stopping us. They have many demands like they want him (National Conference MLA Altaf Kaloo) to become a minister, but how is this possible till statehood is restored,” he told reporters after a meeting of the party workers in Kokernag area of south Kashmir district here.

“We are waiting, but if they (Centre) take a long time then we will have no option but to go to the Supreme Court,” said Abdullah.

“I am hopeful that when statehood is restored, we will get all the powers,” he added.

Commenting on the Israel-Iran conflict, the National Conference president said he prays to God to give sense to both countries to stop the war.

“I pray that God gives both Israel as well as Iran some sense and give (Donald) Trump some sense also so that he talks about peace and not war. The issues can only be resolved peacefully and nothing will be achieved without peace,” he said.

Addressing his party workers earlier, Abdullah while referring to the April 22 Pahalgam attack said the attackers managed to reach Baisaran and carry out the attack despite the presence of so many security forces and technologies like drones.

“They (Centre) said we ended militancy here, then where did they (Pahalgam attackers) come from? We have so many forces, so many drones etc. Where did those four (attackers) come from?” asked Abdullah.

“We have not been able to find them till yet. We say that we are a powerful nation now and there is no match to us, but we cannot find those four,” he said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

