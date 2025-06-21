Long Read Sequencing Market Projected To Reach USD 6.98 Billion By 2032, Driven By Advances In Genomics And Precision Medicine SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 595.91 million
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 6977.05 million
|CAGR (2024–2032)
|31.53%
|U.S. Market 2023
|USD 220.26 million
|U.S. Forecast by 2032
|USD 2541.49 million
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024–2032
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Product, the Consumables Segment Dominates the Long Read Sequencing Market
The long-read sequencing market was dominated by the consumables segment in 2024, with a 62.46% market share, as sequencing workflows necessitate repeated purchases of reagents, kits, and cartridges. The need for high-throughput, high-accuracy consumables is increasing as sequencing platforms proliferate in academic, clinical, and pharmaceutical settings. Consumables are a powerful driver of re-purchase and evergreen revenue, as they are a requirement for every run. Also, continuous efforts to improve library preparation kits and sample processing reagents to make the workflow more efficient have led to an increase in the applications of NGS.
By Technology, Nanopore Sequencing Segment Dominates the Long Read Sequencing Market
In 2024, the long-read sequencing market was led by the nanopore sequencing segment with a 62.25% market share due to its ability for real-time analysis, scalability, and flexible sample types (tissues, blood, etc.). Its strength is in the detection of structural variants, native DNA/RNA sequencing without amplification, and computational requirements on portable devices such as Oxford Nanopore MinION. Its more focused price and increased accuracy are now on par with traditional sequencing platforms, and the adoption in small labs and field researchers is quick.
By Workflow, Sequencing Segment Dominates the Long Read Sequencing Market
In 2024, the sequencing segment held the largest share of 60.18% of the long-read sequencing market. Long-read process at the heart of sequencing, high use of reagents, kits, and flow cells → recapitulating the consumable business model (very low touch/repeat purchases) and high recurring revenue. Moreover, the detection of inherited disorders, structural variants that require high precision, in fact as needed, makes sequencing runs necessary.
For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@
Long Read Sequencing Market Segmentation
By Product
- Instruments Consumables Services
By Technology
- Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing Nanopore Sequencing Others
By Workflow
- Pre-sequencing Sequencing Data Analysis
By Application
- Whole Genome Sequencing Targeted Sequencing Metagenomics RNA Sequencing Epigenetics Others
By End-Use
- Academic & Research Institutes Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others
North America Leads the Long Read Sequencing Market, Asia Pacific Projected to Witness Fastest Growth with 32.34% CAGR
North America dominated the market and accounted for a 51.11% market share in 2024, due to high penetration of key players, strong research infrastructure, and high scope for investments in genomics and precision medicine. The region will keep benefitting from initiatives from the government (e.g., NIH's All of Us Research Program), wider implementation of rare disease diagnostics (link is external), and collaboration between academia and industry.
Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in healthcare along with a rise in demand for personalized therapies, in addition to the active genomic research conducted in the region, which is expected to grow at the fastest rate across regions. China, Japan, India, and others are mapping genomes, developing biotech infrastructure, and international research networks.
Buy a Single-User PDF of Long Read Sequencing Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Long Read Sequencing Market by Product
8. Long Read Sequencing Market by Technology
9. Long Read Sequencing Market by Workflow
10. Long Read Sequencing Market by Application
11. Long Read Sequencing Market by End-Use
12. Regional Analysis
13. Company Profiles
14. Use Cases and Best Practices
15. Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment