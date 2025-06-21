Turkey promises to be Muslim world leading voice

Türkiye pledged on Saturday to act as a leading voice for the Muslim world and a defender of global justice, while strongly condemning Israel's military actions in the region during the 51st Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul.Addressing the summit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that during Türkiye’s presidency of the OIC, the country “will amplify the voice of the Muslim world, prioritize the establishment of global justice, and continue to stand firmly against oppression.”The summit is taking place amid ongoing Israeli strikes on Gaza and recent attacks on Iran, drawing increased international focus to Türkiye's role. The session, held under the theme *The OIC in a Transforming World*, is expected to be among the most widely attended in the organization’s history.“Israel is now attacking our neighbor Iran, pushing the region to the brink of a full-scale disaster,” Fidan warned. He emphasized that Israel’s aggressive posture goes beyond individual nations. “The issue of Israel’s ongoing aggression is neither a problem of Palestine, nor Lebanon, nor Syria, nor Yemen, nor Iran. This issue is clearly an Israel problem,” he said.Tensions in the region have sharply escalated since June 13, when Israel initiated airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, triggering a series of retaliatory attacks by Iran.

