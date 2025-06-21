Bengaluru Power Cut Alert: THESE Localities To Face Outages From June 21 To...
Power supply will be disrupted in Peenya, Rajagopala Nagar, and adjoining areas, including:HMT Main Road, CMTI, Boralingappa Garden, GKW Layout, Bank Colony, Vignan Public School, RNS Apartment ESI Hospital, Akash Theatre Road, Kasthuri Road, Friends Circle, Malayali Guest House Road Outskirts of Bengaluru such as Tharabanahalli, Hesaraghatta, Chikkabanavara, Dasenahalli, and Soladevanahalli will also be impacted. Bannerghatta Road, Electronic City, and BTM Layout will once again face power cuts. Between 10 AM and 4 PM, areas such as KSIT College, Amruth Nagar, Devarachikkanahalli, Akshayanagar, and Tejaswini Nagar will be without power. Areas Affected on June 22 (Sunday), from 10 AM to 5 PM
Power outages are scheduled in Electronic City Phase-1 and surrounding areas, including: Doddathoguru, Bommanahalli, NJR Layout, Chikkathoguru, Konappana Agrahara, and Hongasandr
Three-Day Outages (20–22 June), from 9 AM to 5 PM
Areas in and around Anekal and Attibele will face continuous power cuts on all three days. The affected areas include:
Anekal, Samandur, Yadavanahalli, Attibele Town, VBHC Apartment, Indlabele, and Hompalagatta
Balagaranahalli, Gowrenahalli, Chikkahagade, Doddahagade, Harohalli, Haldenahalli, and nearby villagesWhat You Can Do
BESCOM has advised residents to
Charge mobile phones, laptops, and other essential devices in advance
Complete essential household chores early
Keep emergency lights or inverters ready
Stay updated through BESCOM's website and official social media handles
Report any extended power cuts through BESCOM's helpline or mobile app
For now, Bengaluru residents are urged to plan ahead and stay prepared for intermittent electricity supply over the weekend.
