Romanian President Assigns Ilie Bolojan as New PM
(MENAFN) Romanian President Nicușor Dan assigned Ilie Bolojan as the country’s new Prime Minister on Friday, concluding weeks of intense coalition negotiations between the country's major political parties.
"I appoint Mr. Ilie Bolojan as Prime Minister," Dan declared during a ceremony at Cotroceni Palace. "I want to thank the parties forming the parliamentary majority for these weeks of discussion. It is in Romania's interest that the Government be supported by a solid majority, and the parties have understood this," he added.
Describing Bolojan as "the most suitable person to implement necessary reforms in the state apparatus," Dan underscored his extensive experience in public administration. "He knows how to cut and streamline spending and has a vision for development. He will have me as a partner," Dan said of his new prime minister.
Bolojan, in turn, acknowledged the significant responsibility that comes with the position, especially amid ongoing economic challenges. He committed to restoring fiscal discipline, ensuring effective governance, and upholding respect for the Romanian people. As he prepares to finalize the new cabinet, he remains focused on shaping a clear program for the country's future.
Local media reports indicate that the new cabinet will be formed through a coalition involving the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR).
Ilie Bolojan, 56, is a senior figure in the PNL and previously served as mayor of Oradea and president of the Bihor County Council. He was elected Senate President in December 2024 and briefly assumed the role of interim president earlier this year following the resignation of Klaus Iohannis.
