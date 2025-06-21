Moleculight Showcases Innovative Multimodal Imaging With Thermal Capabilities At St. Louis Wound & Vascular Symposium

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The St. Louis Wound & Vascular Symposium is a one-day event that unites healthcare professionals and industry experts to explore the latest advancements in wound and vascular treatment. MolecuLight is eager to demonstrate how its advanced imaging technology provides clinicians with objective, real-time, and comprehensive information on bacterial presence, wound measurement, and skin temperature changes, empowering more precise, targeted, and effective treatment decisions.

"We are incredibly excited to engage with the wound care community at the St. Louis Wound & Vascular Symposium," says Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "As a conference dedicated to highlighting new treatment advancements, we are proud that MolecuLight's innovative multimodal platform exemplifies these strides in wound care. Our devices are truly transforming how clinicians assess wounds by providing vital visual data, directly at the point of care. This comprehensive view is essential for optimizing patient outcomes and standardizing best practices. We look forward to demonstrating these powerful capabilities and discussing their clinical impact with attendees at Booth #4."

The MolecuLight DX TM platform stands as an indispensable tool, offering unparalleled, actionable insights that empower wound care specialists globally. Its real-time fluorescence visualization of bacteria, combined with digital wound measurement and new thermal capabilities, provides a comprehensive view for optimizing wound treatments – from guiding targeted debridement and sampling for microbiology, to assessing thermal patterns for inflammation or perfusion issues, and objectively monitoring wound and treatment progress, ultimately leading to more effective patient care.

About MolecuLight Corp.

MolecuLight Corp. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures the MolecuLight i: X® and DX TM wound imaging devices. These are the only commercially available point-of-care imaging devices with Class II FDA-clearance for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications .

About the St. Louis Wound & Vascular Symposium

The St. Louis Wound & Vascular Symposium is a regional educational event focused on advancements and best practices in wound care and vascular health. It brings together healthcare professionals to foster knowledge exchange and improve patient outcomes in the greater St. Louis area and surrounding regions.

