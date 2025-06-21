Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cluster Munitions Found After Russian Attack In Kremenchuk District

Cluster Munitions Found After Russian Attack In Kremenchuk District


2025-06-21 06:11:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Such weapons pose a mortal danger to human life and health.

They look like metal spheres with a diameter of about 10 cm, resembling toys or balls, which makes them especially dangerous for children.

Police officers urge citizens to be vigilant and immediately report any suspicious objects by calling 102, and not to attempt to touch or move them themselves.

Read also: War update: 176 clashes in past day, most in Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Kremenchuk district, injuring one person.

Photo: National Police

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703824

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search