Cluster Munitions Found After Russian Attack In Kremenchuk District
Such weapons pose a mortal danger to human life and health.
They look like metal spheres with a diameter of about 10 cm, resembling toys or balls, which makes them especially dangerous for children.
Police officers urge citizens to be vigilant and immediately report any suspicious objects by calling 102, and not to attempt to touch or move them themselves.Read also: War update: 176 clashes in past day, most in Pokrovsk, Lyman axes
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Kremenchuk district, injuring one person.
Photo: National Police
