Russian Mole Plotting Attack On Neptune Missile Systems Exposed In AFU Ranks

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine .

The enemy collaborator turned out to be a 33-year-old military serviceman who was recruited by Russian military intelligence, better known as the GRU.

The perpetrator was detained with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It has been established that the“mole” was supposed to pass on to the Russian invaders the geolocation of the unit where he himself serves and which guards the Neptune anti-ship complexes in southern Ukraine.

Once they had the coordinates, the Russians planned to launch a combined strike using kamikaze drones and cruise missiles. Before the attack, the handler was supposed to tell the agent to move to a“safe” distance from the fire zone.

The SSU foiled the enemy's plans by exposing the mole in time. His intelligence activities were documented, and the locations of the Defense Forces were secured. After that, the perpetrator was detained-just as he was preparing an intelligence“report” for the Russians.

As a result of searches, law enforcement officers seized the detainee's phone with evidence of his work for the enemy.

During the investigation, it became known that the suspect was also supposed to adjust Russian shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine training centers, where he had previously undergone military training.

He came to the attention of the invaders while spreading pro-Russian comments in the chatbots of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Investigators charged the enemy collaborator with Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

