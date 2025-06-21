Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNSC To Hold Emergency Meeting Amid Latest Wave Of Russian Attacks

2025-06-21 06:11:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha , via X, Ukrinform saw.

"The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow evening in response to Russia's latest wave of terror and brutal attacks on Ukraine. I thank the Guyanese Presidency and other partners for supporting Ukraine's request. We expect UNSC members to take a principled stance against Russian strikes that resulted in multiple civilian casualties,” the minister stressed.

He stressed the need for clear signals toward increasing pressure on the aggressor and strengthen Ukraine, including additional air defense.

Read also: Dutch DM warns: Putin's imperialistic ambitions go beyond Ukraine

Sybiha also recalled that Moscow continues to reject the U.S. proposal of a complete ceasefire for the past 100 days and strengthens terror against civilians. Only pressure will force Russia to choose peace over war, Sybiha underlined.

"Russian aggression against Ukraine remains a grave threat to global stability. The security of Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific is directly linked because regimes in Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang are working together to shatter international peace and security,” the top diplomat stated.

Read also: Russia snubbing 30-day ceasefire proposal for past 100 days - MFA Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 28 people were killed on June 17 as a result of the Russian combined attack on Kyiv.

