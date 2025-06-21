403
CPC Delegation visits Japan to promote bilateral ties
(MENAFN)
A delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Qu Qingshan, visited Japan from Wednesday to Friday, aiming to enhance inter-party dialogue and strengthen China-Japan relations.
Qu, a member of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Institute of Party History and Literature, participated in the launch ceremony for the Japanese edition of a compilation of President Xi Jinping’s discourses on Chinese modernization. He also attended a seminar discussing China's contributions to global development.
During the visit, Qu held meetings with key Japanese political figures, including Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama, Komeito Party leaders Tetsuo Saito and Makoto Nishida, former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, and Kyoto Prefectural Assembly Speaker Ryuzo Aramaki.
Both sides agreed to implement the consensus reached by their respective national leaders, deepen exchanges across multiple sectors, and work together to further advance the strategic relationship of mutual benefit between China and Japan.
