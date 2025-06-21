Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CPC Delegation visits Japan to promote bilateral ties

CPC Delegation visits Japan to promote bilateral ties


2025-06-21 05:55:46
(MENAFN)
A delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Qu Qingshan, visited Japan from Wednesday to Friday, aiming to enhance inter-party dialogue and strengthen China-Japan relations.

Qu, a member of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Institute of Party History and Literature, participated in the launch ceremony for the Japanese edition of a compilation of President Xi Jinping’s discourses on Chinese modernization. He also attended a seminar discussing China's contributions to global development.

During the visit, Qu held meetings with key Japanese political figures, including Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama, Komeito Party leaders Tetsuo Saito and Makoto Nishida, former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, and Kyoto Prefectural Assembly Speaker Ryuzo Aramaki.

Both sides agreed to implement the consensus reached by their respective national leaders, deepen exchanges across multiple sectors, and work together to further advance the strategic relationship of mutual benefit between China and Japan.

MENAFN21062025000045017281ID1109703650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search