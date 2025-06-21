Putin states Russia is commited to deepen cooperation with China

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Wednesday that Russia is committed to enhancing all-around cooperation with China, emphasizing the breadth and strength of their strategic partnership.Speaking during a meeting with international media leaders in St. Petersburg, Putin responded to a question from Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, and highlighted the diverse areas of collaboration between the two countries.He noted that Russia has become a key economic partner for China, with bilateral trade reaching $240 billion in 2024. A range of joint investment initiatives has been launched, and Putin indicated that this scale of cooperation is expected to expand even further.“This achievement stems not only from China's economic growth in scale and quality but also from the enduring friendship that binds our countries,” Putin stated.He emphasized that financial cooperation is now a top priority, with both sides working to maintain stable capital flows and drive forward momentum in trade relations. Putin also pointed to promising opportunities in high-tech industries, aerospace, and aircraft manufacturing.Praising China's progress in artificial intelligence, Putin remarked that China has achieved “tenfold efficiency at one-tenth the cost of competitors,” calling it both “amazing and gratifying.”

