Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Participates In Extraordinary Meeting Of Arab League Council At Ministerial Level

Qatar Participates In Extraordinary Meeting Of Arab League Council At Ministerial Level


2025-06-21 05:10:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: The State of Qatar participated in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Ministerial Level, held in Istanbul, Turkiye, on Friday.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the region, primarily the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, ways to de-escalate tensions, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means.

Read Also
  • UAE warns against prolonged Iran-Israel war
  • Trump says it's hard to ask Israel to stop Iran strikes
  • Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

MENAFN21062025000063011010ID1109703591

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search