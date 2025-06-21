Qatar Participates In Extraordinary Meeting Of Arab League Council At Ministerial Level

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: The State of Qatar participated in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Ministerial Level, held in Istanbul, Turkiye, on Friday.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the region, primarily the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, ways to de-escalate tensions, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means.



UAE warns against prolonged Iran-Israel war

Trump says it's hard to ask Israel to stop Iran strikes Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Read Also