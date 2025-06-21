Qatar Participates In Extraordinary Meeting Of Arab League Council At Ministerial Level
Istanbul: The State of Qatar participated in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Ministerial Level, held in Istanbul, Turkiye, on Friday.
The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.
The meeting discussed the latest developments in the region, primarily the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, ways to de-escalate tensions, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means.Read Also
-
UAE warns against prolonged Iran-Israel war
Trump says it's hard to ask Israel to stop Iran strikes
Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment