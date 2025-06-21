Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Brothers Aged 7, 10 Drown While Swimming At Oman Beach

Two Brothers Aged 7, 10 Drown While Swimming At Oman Beach


2025-06-21 04:16:43
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Two young brothers drowned while swimming at a beach in Oman, the Sultanate's royal police announced on Thursday.

The two boys, aged 10 and seven years old, died while swimming at Al Khabourah beach.

Recommended For You

Their bodies were recovered by the Coast Guard Police and citizens in North Al Batinah Governorate.

On February 15 of this year, two people died after drowning in Ain Wadah, located in the Wilayat of Bahla.

In another incident on October 8, 2024, one child died while another was rescued by authorities after drowning in the country's Al Haddah area in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali.

MENAFN21062025000049011007ID1109703457

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search