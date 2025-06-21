Two Brothers Aged 7, 10 Drown While Swimming At Oman Beach

Two young brothers drowned while swimming at a beach in Oman, the Sultanate's royal police announced on Thursday.

The two boys, aged 10 and seven years old, died while swimming at Al Khabourah beach.

Their bodies were recovered by the Coast Guard Police and citizens in North Al Batinah Governorate.

On February 15 of this year, two people died after drowning in Ain Wadah, located in the Wilayat of Bahla.

In another incident on October 8, 2024, one child died while another was rescued by authorities after drowning in the country's Al Haddah area in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali.