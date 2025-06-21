Gulf Airspace Shockwaves Prompt More Re-Routings

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Major U.S. and European carriers have halted flights to key Gulf destinations amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, while international regulators warn of heightened risk as far-flung air routes face rerouting challenges.

American Airlines has paused its Philadelphia–Doha service until at least 22 June, citing growing security concerns, with a spokesperson affirming the decision would be reviewed“as needed”. United Airlines has similarly suspended Newark–Dubai flights, stating the route would resume once safety conditions permit.

European airlines, including Air France‐KLM, Lufthansa and Wizz Air, are enduring significant disruptions due to enforced airspace closures over Israel, Iraq and Jordan. These closures funnel more than 150 carriers through narrow corridors over Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, inflating flight durations and fuel consumption amid existing pressures from prior restrictions over Russian airspace.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration have flagged elevated risks across the broader region. Coverage spans Iran, Israel, Iraq, Syria and adjacent zones, citing threats from advanced air‐defence systems, missile misidentification and accidental interceptions.

Global traffic analysis reveals more than 3,000 flight cancellations daily in the Middle East since mid‐June. Airlines are rerouting flights to Europe and Asia via longer paths over Central Asia and the Mediterranean, adding hours to journeys and intensifying operational strain on air traffic control.

Air India, coping with the fallout of a Boeing 787‐8 crash in India on 12 June which killed 241 passengers, has cut its international schedule by 15 per cent. The airline cited Middle East airspace closures among the factors prompting cancellation of 83 flights, with the reduced timetable expected until mid‐July.

The conflict's origins trace back to Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Arak heavy water reactor, with Iranian missile attacks wounding more than 240 people in southern Israel and critical infrastructure hit in Tel Aviv. Iran followed with a barrage of over 400 ballistic missiles and drones, affecting hospitals and civilian areas.

Western intelligence indicates U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing participation in a military campaign against Iran, with a decision expected within two weeks. The prospect of U.S. involvement has intensified caution among airlines and aviation regulators worldwide.

On the financial front, Brent crude has surged approximately 8 per cent to around $70.8 a barrel, intensifying the cost implications of rerouted flights and further pressuring carriers already grappling with fuel expenditures. European airline stocks have reacted sharply, with major flags posting declines as markets factor in ongoing disruptions.

Passengers are eligible for full refunds if itineraries include flights through restricted airspace. Those traversing high-risk, open but uncertain zones may face varied refund policies depending on airline terms. Travel demand is also shifting, with travellers opting out of flights through Dubai or Doha to avoid uncertainty-further dampening booking volumes at major Gulf hubs.

Industry experts caution that any broadening of the conflict-especially with U.S. military action-could force additional closures, strain remaining corridors and degrade regional air connectivity. Past incidents have shown that misidentification of civilian aircraft and missile overreach are genuine risks. Amid this volatility, airlines are racing to recalibrate operations, adjust crew rotations and manage passenger impacts.

