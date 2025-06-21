Whatsapp Charts Ad And Creator‐Subscription Course

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

WhatsApp is rolling out a trio of monetisation tools within its Updates tab, signalling a significant shift in strategy while keeping its core service intact. Businesses and creator‐led Channels can now access new advertising options, subscribers can unlock exclusive content, and adverts will begin appearing in status updates – all isolated from personal chats.

Approximately 1.5 billion users engage with the Updates feed daily, where ephemeral Status posts and one‐way Channels feature prominently. Meta, the parent company, is instituting three monetisation pillars: paid subscriptions to Channels, promoted placement for selected Channels, and targeted ads in Status postings.

Paid Channel subscriptions enable creators and organisations to offer exclusive content to subscribed users. Channel owners can set monthly fees, receiving payment directly; Meta has confirmed it will forgo revenue share this year. Users continue to access non‐premium Channels at no cost, preserving inclusivity.

Promoted Channels afford businesses and creators the ability to gain visibility within the Channels directory. These paid promotions echo Facebook and Instagram's ad features, enabling targeted outreach to engaged audiences on WhatsApp.

Advertising in Status posts marks WhatsApp's first foray into native ad content. Businesses will now have the opportunity to insert sponsored Status updates visible alongside friends and family updates, with direct messaging links for user engagement.

Meta assures these monetisation measures will not breach WhatsApp's end‐to‐end encryption on personal chats, calls, and Status. The Updates feed is portrayed as a separate, user‐opt‐in zone that won't affect the private messaging interface. Ad targeting will be based on broad demographic signals-such as language, city, activity within Updates, and cross‐app preferences if linked via Meta's Accounts Center-excluding personal message content.

Meta highlights ongoing user trust as a cornerstone, emphasising that phone numbers will not be shared with advertisers and ad delivery does not draw from personal or group conversations. This assurance follows backlash in 2021 concerning alleged T&Cs changes, underscoring the fragility of confidence in WhatsApp's promises.

Meta's move is clearly motivated by financial incentives. With ad revenue soar­ing-for instance, Meta reported US $160.6 billion in ad income in 2024-and WhatsApp yet to be fully monetised, the company plans to leverage its massive user base without compromising privacy guarantees.

This transformation mirrors WhatsApp's evolution in Asia, where apps like WeChat serve as multifunctional ecosystems encompassing commerce, messaging, and media. Meta's vision is to expand WhatsApp's utility by integrating business and creator economy tools in non‐intrusive areas.

Despite assurances, the roll‐out has sparked debate over potential shifts in user experience. Some long‐time users perceive this as a betrayal by an app founded on a minimalist, privacy‐first ethos –“No ads! No games! No gimmicks!” as WhatsApp's founders once promised. Timid but discernible resistance emerged on social media platforms like Reddit, with a fraction of users threatening migration to platforms like Signal or Telegram.

Meta is mitigating these concerns through phased deployment, global scheduling over coming months, and strict differentiation between private and monetised environments. Advertisers and business leaders, however, are optimistic: the Updates tab presents a potent venue for visibility, especially for small businesses traditionally underrepresented in mainstream ad environments.

WhatsApp's approach marks its boldest commercial pivot yet, with strategic calculus focused on preserving encryption while introducing revenue‐generating mechanisms. The company's ability to maintain trust, eye potential regulatory scrutiny, and adapt to user response will determine whether this evolution strengthens WhatsApp's role as both a private messaging app and a platform for business and entertainment.

