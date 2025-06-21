Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, EU Talk Afghan Development, Key Projects

KABUL (Pajhwok): Turkmenistan and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable development and joint infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, including the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan railway.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov met with Paola Pampaloni, Director of the European External Action Service for Asia, during the 17th Turkmenistan-EU Human Rights Dialogue in Brussels, the Caspian Post reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The discussion focused on regional security, particularly the situation in Afghanistan.

Gurbanov highlighted his country's policy of neutrality, good neighbourliness and respect for other states' sovereignty.

The Turkmen side expressed ongoing support for peace initiatives and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, emphasizing sustainable development.

Key infrastructure projects, including the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan railway and new energy and transport corridors, were also discussed.

Both sides stressed the need for continued political dialogue and cooperation on mutual interests.

