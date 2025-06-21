403
Putin voices remarks on Russia–S-Africa ties
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the strengthening relationship between Russia and South Africa, calling it a “comprehensive strategic partnership” grounded in equality and mutual respect. The remarks came during his meeting with South African Vice President Paul Mashatile on the sidelines of the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.
Putin noted the positive trajectory of Moscow-Pretoria relations, highlighting regular communication with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He recalled their in-depth discussions during the BRICS summit in Kazan last year, where they outlined plans to enhance cooperation.
Diplomatic ties between the two nations date back to 1992, encompassing a range of areas such as trade and education. In a separate meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday, Vice President Mashatile expressed South Africa’s goal to double its trade volume with Russia and encouraged Russian companies to invest in South Africa, describing it as a key entry point to the African continent and its billion-strong market.
Mashatile conveyed that President Ramaphosa had tasked him with turning the already strong political relationship into broader economic and trade cooperation between the two BRICS members. He also requested Russia's support through the Eurasian Economic Union in reclassifying South Africa from an undeveloped to a developing country, which would significantly benefit its access to Eurasian markets.
Putin pledged to boost bilateral trade and investment, noting that trade between the two countries grew by about 2% in 2024. He reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to strengthening ties with African nations more broadly.
Education remains a focal point in the Russia-Africa partnership, Putin added, with over 40 Russian universities collaborating with South African institutions and around 570 South African students currently enrolled in Russian higher education programs.
