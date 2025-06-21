403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S-African prosecutors receive four months to present their final arguments
(MENAFN) South African prosecutors have been given four months to present their final arguments in the reopened case investigating the death of Inkosi Albert Luthuli, the first African Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The inquiry seeks to challenge the official 1967 conclusion that Luthuli was killed by a train, suggesting instead that he may have been assassinated by apartheid operatives.
Advocates from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) – Ncedile Dunywa, Annah Chuene, Siyabonga Ngcobo, and Xolani Msimango – wrapped up their witness testimonies on June 11 at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. The witnesses included police officers, crime investigators, forensic experts, family members, anti-apartheid activists, and even former Justice Minister Jeff Radebe.
The case was adjourned until October 13, with the prosecutors required to deliver their closing arguments by October 16.
Meanwhile, a separate inquest into the 1981 murder of activist Griffiths Mxenge, who was stabbed in Umlazi, has also been postponed to October 9. The delay was due to pending legal aid applications by former apartheid police officers who may be implicated and are seeking state-funded legal representation, since they were government employees at the time of Mxenge’s death.
Throughout Luthuli’s inquest, numerous ANC leaders, supporters, and family members have attended court proceedings to uncover the truth behind the death of the former president-general of the ANC. Luthuli died at age 69 in Stanger Hospital on July 21, 1967, hours after suffering serious injuries near the Mvoti River railway bridge. Testimony during the inquiry has questioned not only the circumstances of his injuries but also whether inadequate hospital care contributed to his death.
Advocates from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) – Ncedile Dunywa, Annah Chuene, Siyabonga Ngcobo, and Xolani Msimango – wrapped up their witness testimonies on June 11 at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. The witnesses included police officers, crime investigators, forensic experts, family members, anti-apartheid activists, and even former Justice Minister Jeff Radebe.
The case was adjourned until October 13, with the prosecutors required to deliver their closing arguments by October 16.
Meanwhile, a separate inquest into the 1981 murder of activist Griffiths Mxenge, who was stabbed in Umlazi, has also been postponed to October 9. The delay was due to pending legal aid applications by former apartheid police officers who may be implicated and are seeking state-funded legal representation, since they were government employees at the time of Mxenge’s death.
Throughout Luthuli’s inquest, numerous ANC leaders, supporters, and family members have attended court proceedings to uncover the truth behind the death of the former president-general of the ANC. Luthuli died at age 69 in Stanger Hospital on July 21, 1967, hours after suffering serious injuries near the Mvoti River railway bridge. Testimony during the inquiry has questioned not only the circumstances of his injuries but also whether inadequate hospital care contributed to his death.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment