Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Infoveave Launches Powerful Data Governance Module To Help Enterprises Trust Their Data

Infoveave Launches Powerful Data Governance Module To Help Enterprises Trust Their Data


2025-06-21 03:05:08
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 9th June 2025 - Infoveave, a Unified Data Platform, has announced the launch of its new Data Governance module, an integrated suite designed to help enterprises build trust in their data through greater visibility, traceability, and quality control.

The new Data Governance module brings together three critical components:

. Data Cataloging: Automatically document, organize, and classify enterprise data assets for easier discovery and collaboration.
. Data Lineage: Understand where data comes from, how it moves, and how it changes with complete traceability across pipelines.
. Data Quality: Monitor and maintain the accuracy, completeness, and consistency of data in real time.

Built natively within the Infoveave platform, this module gives organizations a reliable framework to govern their data without needing external tools or integrations.

With the addition of this module, Infoveave strengthens its commitment to delivering a comprehensive data platform that unifies data automation, analytics, insights, and governance under one roof.

Key Benefits of the New Data Governance Module:

. Centralized visibility into enterprise data assets
. End-to-end data traceability for compliance and audits
. Proactive data quality checks to prevent issues before they scale
. Built-in automation to reduce manual overhead in data management
. Seamless integration with existing Infoveave data pipelines and workflows

The Data Governance module is now available to all enterprise users of Infoveave. For more information or to request a demo, visit

Company :-Infoveave Pty Ltd

User :- info veave

Email :...

Mobile:- 8035010646

Url :-


MENAFN21062025003198003206ID1109703249

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search