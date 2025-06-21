403
Infoveave Launches Powerful Data Governance Module To Help Enterprises Trust Their Data
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 9th June 2025 - Infoveave, a Unified Data Platform, has announced the launch of its new Data Governance module, an integrated suite designed to help enterprises build trust in their data through greater visibility, traceability, and quality control.
The new Data Governance module brings together three critical components:
. Data Cataloging: Automatically document, organize, and classify enterprise data assets for easier discovery and collaboration.
. Data Lineage: Understand where data comes from, how it moves, and how it changes with complete traceability across pipelines.
. Data Quality: Monitor and maintain the accuracy, completeness, and consistency of data in real time.
Built natively within the Infoveave platform, this module gives organizations a reliable framework to govern their data without needing external tools or integrations.
With the addition of this module, Infoveave strengthens its commitment to delivering a comprehensive data platform that unifies data automation, analytics, insights, and governance under one roof.
Key Benefits of the New Data Governance Module:
. Centralized visibility into enterprise data assets
. End-to-end data traceability for compliance and audits
. Proactive data quality checks to prevent issues before they scale
. Built-in automation to reduce manual overhead in data management
. Seamless integration with existing Infoveave data pipelines and workflows
The Data Governance module is now available to all enterprise users of Infoveave. For more information or to request a demo, visit
