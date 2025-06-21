403
Erdogan states Netanyahu ‘has surpassed Hitler’
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of committing atrocities worse than those of Adolf Hitler, amid Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza and strikes on Iran.
Israel launched airstrikes on Iran last Friday, alleging that Tehran is close to developing a nuclear bomb—a claim Iran has denied. Erdogan asserted that Iran has a legal right to defend itself and condemned Israel’s actions as part of a broader pattern of aggression across the region. He has previously accused Israel of engaging in “banditry and state terrorism.”
Addressing members of his ruling AK Party in parliament on Wednesday, Erdogan declared that the devastation in Gaza today eclipses the horrors seen during World War II. He accused Netanyahu of having “long surpassed the tyrant Hitler in the crime of genocide.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar responded sharply, calling Erdogan’s speech inflammatory and accusing him of inciting hatred against Israel and its prime minister.
Erdogan also claimed that Türkiye is taking active steps to oppose what he described as “inhumane aggression” not only against Iran and Gaza, but also Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. He added that Türkiye is preparing for all possible negative outcomes stemming from the conflict.
Israel maintains that its military operations are justified by the threat of an imminent Iranian nuclear weapon. However, Iran continues to insist its nuclear program is peaceful. Supporting that claim, Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Wednesday that the agency has found no evidence Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons.
Russia has condemned Israel’s military campaign, calling it illegal and warning that strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites could provoke a “nuclear catastrophe.” Moscow urged all sides to seek a diplomatic resolution.
Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced strong support for Israel, calling for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and claiming that U.S. and allied forces now have full control over Iranian airspace.
