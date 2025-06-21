Yoga Marks Beginning Of Inner Peace Becoming Global Policy: PM Modi

Addressing the 11th International Yoga day participants here, Modi said when India proposed June 21 to be celebrated as International Yoga day in the United Nations, in a short time 175 countries accepted it.

After 11 years, Yoga has now become part of the lives of crores of people around the world, he further said adding.“whether the Sydney Opera House or Everest mountain or the span of the ocean, the message is that Yoga is for everyone.”

The PM said some tensions or others were happening around the world.

“My request to the world– let this Yoga day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy,” he said.

He further said Yoga leads us on a journey towards oneness with world.

Further, Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability, the PM said.

Yoga is a great personal discipline, also a system that takes people from“Me to We” and is the pause button that humanity needs to breath, balance to become whole again, he added.

The PM later joined the volunteers to perform Yoga.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also spoke at the event.

Naidu said Modi made Yoga popular not only in India but across the world, turning it into a global wellness movement.

Naidu highlighted that Yoga Day is being celebrated in more than 175 countries, across 12 lakh locations with the participation of over 10 crore people.

“I am thanking our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Yoga popular not only in India (but also) across the world. He started International Yoga Day through the United Nations and made Yoga a global wellness movement,” said Naidu.

