Prabhas To Salman Khan: See The Full List Of India's Top 10 Most Popular Male Actors
From Prabhas to Salman, here are India's top 10 most popular male actors. Find out who made it big and who lagged behind.
South Indian superstar Prabhas tops the list. He's ruling hearts with films like Baahubali and Salaar, fitting every role from action to romance.Vijay, a popular face in South India, is loved nationwide. He holds the second position on this list.
Fans adore Shah Rukh Khan's acting. He has a massive global following and ranks third on this list.People love Allu Arjun's acting and dancing. He's ranked fourth on this list.Salman Khan holds the last spot on this list.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment