Kuwait FM Tackles Region Development With Arab League Chief

2025-06-20 09:03:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Friday with Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit, on the sideline of 51 ministerial session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), hosted in Istanbul.
A statement by the foreign ministry said the two sides tackled the latest development in the region and international arena. (end)
