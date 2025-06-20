Dramabox Named In Google's 2025 Top 50 Chinese Global Brands, Driving The Boom In Short Drama Exports

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, DramaBox, a global leader in short drama entertainment, earned a spot on Google's 2025 "Top 50 Chinese Global Brands" list. Recognized for its outstanding international performance and brand influence, DramaBox ranked highest among overseas entertainment apps in the short drama category. This prestigious honor once again cements DramaBox's status as a trailblazer in China's digital cultural exports.







Being named one of Google's Top 50 Chinese Global Brands is a testament to the success of DramaBox's comprehensive and long-standing global localization strategy. Localization remains at the core of the platform's global expansion, as reflected in three key areas:

Deep Content Localization:

DramaBox goes beyond simple translation by assembling local creative teams across multiple countries. These teams deeply engage with regional cultural preferences and social issues to produce original series that resonate with local audiences. Standouts include the North American hit "I Wish It Were You" and Indonesia's breakout series "Revenge Marriage Sweet Love".







Tech-Driven Precision Reach:

By leveraging a dual-engine recommendation system combining algorithmic intelligence and human curation, along with multilingual interfaces and localized operational strategies, DramaBox ensures its vast content library effectively meets the diverse entertainment needs of users in over 200 countries and regions.

Localized Ecosystem Development:

DramaBox actively builds regional partnership networks and cultivates local marketing channels, achieving seamless localization across content creation, product experience, and promotional outreach.

DramaBox's global journey has already earned widespread recognition. In 2024, the platform won Google Play's Best of 2024 Award for the Best for Fun category in key markets, including Hong Kong and Indonesia, becoming the first short drama app to receive this honor. Its rise to a top position on Google's 2025 global brand list reflects a leap from "popular product" to "respected brand" on the worldwide stage.







A DramaBox spokesperson commented, "Being selected for Google's Top 50 Chinese Global Brands and leading the short drama category is the greatest validation from international markets and users of our strategy: 'content-driven, culture-rooted.' This honor is not just a recognition-it's a responsibility. We will continue investing in localized production capabilities across global regions, delivering more diverse, high-quality, and culturally resonant short dramas to our 150 million users worldwide, making short dramas a beloved part of daily entertainment everywhere."

About DramaBox

DramaBox is a globally leading short drama entertainment platform dedicated to delivering joy through short-form storytelling. Since its launch in April 2023, it has expanded to over 200 countries and regions, with more than 150 million registered users and 40 million monthly active users. Through cutting-edge content innovation, advanced algorithms, and deeply localized operations, DramaBox continues to lead the global short drama industry, earning numerous prestigious international accolades for both its platform and quality content.