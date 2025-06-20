Catalyst Fitness Becomes One Of The First Gyms In New York To Launch Medically Supervised Medical Wellness Program

Catalyst Fitness owners Amy and Joe Bueme with Apex MD Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Bowen and Apex MD Founder and CEO Randall Hunt

Catalyst Fitness Logo

Dr. Jim Bowen, Medical Director ApexMD in partnership with Catalyst Fitness

- Jenn Trees, Area Director of Marketing for Catalyst FitnessBUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Catalyst Fitness is redefining the gym experience by introducing a new physician-led wellness program in partnership with ApexMD, a top-tier telehealth provider focused on personalized, lifestyle-driven care. This unique collaboration brings accessible, medical-grade wellness services directly into the fitness environment-supporting members on a deeper journey toward optimal health.The program is overseen by renowned Mayo Clinic–trained physician Dr. Jim Bowen, M.D., who has served as Chief of Medical Staff at the U.S. Naval Academy and led several internationally recognized performance and longevity centers, including Tony Robbins' Fountain Life.“Our goal is to redefine what a modern gym can offer,” said Jenn Trees, Area Director of Marketing for Catalyst Fitness.“This program is about combining the power of fitness with trusted medical wellness and innovation to give our members the best the health industry has to offer in both physical and metabolic health. Catalyst Fitness members will now have access to one of the best medical wellness programs in the country at an affordable price. Dr. Jim Bowen, a former Chief Medical Staff at the U.S. Naval Academy and nationally respected leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation, has developed the protocols exclusively for this initiative. As Medical Director of ApexMD, Dr. Bowen's vision is now available to Catalyst members and non-members seeking real, sustainable wellness solutions”.Highlights of the new Catalyst Medical Wellness Program include:- Secure telehealth consultations with licensed providers- Personalized health optimization plans developed by Dr. Bowen- Physician-prescribed, FDA-approved medications to support goals such as cardiovascular health, visceral fat reduction, metabolic balance, and improved sleep- Lifestyle coaching aligned with long-term wellness strategies and fitness objectivesThis program is available to both Catalyst Fitness members and non-members and operates as a separate offering from standard gym membership. Participants receive individualized support and care in a streamlined, affordable format-whether they're looking to reset habits, boost vitality, or optimize performance.To learn more, visit or contact the nearest Catalyst Fitness location.About Catalyst Fitness:Catalyst Fitness is Western New York's premier fitness brand, offering state-of-the-art facilities, expert training programs, and an inclusive community focused on helping members achieve long-term results. With multiple locations throughout the Buffalo area, Catalyst provides cutting-edge equipment, dynamic group classes, and a results-driven approach to fitness. Dedicated to innovation and member success, Catalyst continues to lead the way in integrating wellness and performance into every aspect of the gym experience. Learn more at .About ApexMD:ApexMD is a leading telemedicine provider focused on delivering personalized, physician-led wellness solutions through secure, accessible virtual care. Founded by Randall Hunt, ApexMD offers comprehensive medical services including weight management, men's health optimization, and longevity protocols. With a mission to bridge the gap between medicine and everyday wellness, ApexMD empowers individuals to achieve optimal health through evidence-based, clinically guided programs. For more information, visit .

Jennifer Trees

Catalyst Fitness

+1 716-345-2180

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.