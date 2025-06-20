Mike Tyson To Join Explosive Season 3 Finale Of Going Public On X, Revolutionizing Financial Media With Live Investment Event

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With more than 60 million social followers and a legacy as one of the most recognized athletes and entertainers on the planet, Tyson brings his signature energy and global appeal to a groundbreaking event that merges pop culture, entrepreneurship, and financial empowerment. His involvement is set to draw an unprecedented international audience, making this finale a must-watch media moment.

"Going Public" has already made waves, amassing over 105 million views on X across its first four episodes, with one of the highest engagement rates of all shows ever licensed by X Originals. Now, with Tyson at the helm, the finale is poised to shatter even more records and redefine what's possible in financial media.

"'We're excited to have Mike Tyson lead the epic live finale of Going Public," said Mitchell Smith, Head of Original Content at X. "This innovative series is redefining investment access and has been an essential part of our programming push for X's enthusiastic business and finance audience."

The finale will showcase three dynamic companies from Season 3-spanning consumer products, golf real estate, and technology-as their investment offerings officially open. Viewers will see founders engage with Tyson and other celebrity talent, while the Click-to-Invest feature allows seamless share purchases in under a minute. This interactive model has disrupted traditional financial media, resonating with younger, digitally native audiences who have helped drive X's nearly 40% year-over-year growth in video views.

Season 3 has captivated audiences with its compelling narratives and high-profile talent, including world-famous Fortnite gamer @Ninja , who serves as a co-founder of one company, alongside disguised Silicon Valley venture capitalists mentoring the founders. "Going Public" continues to democratize private capital markets, challenging legacy financial media.

"Mike Tyson is a global phenomenon, and his star power joining our Season 3 finale takes this event to another level," said Todd Goldberg , Co-Creator & Executive Producer of "Going Public." "With Mike Tyson leading the finale, we're making history on X, empowering potentially millions of people to invest in real-time during this iconic event."

Join Mike Tyson and the "Going Public" team on June 24 at 2:00 PM PT for a livestreamed event on X that will redefine financial media. Tune in at @MikeTyson and @Live to watch, engage, and invest in the future.

