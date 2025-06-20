Pakistan Introduces One-Year Multi-Entry Visa For Afghanistan's Truck Drivers

The Government of Pakistan has announced that Afghanistan's drivers engaged in the transport of goods will now be eligible for one-year multi-entry visas. According to Pakistan's Embassy in Kabul, the visa will cost USD 100, allowing multiple border crossings without the previous bureaucratic delays.

Previously, Afghanistan's truck drivers relied on a“Temporary Admission Document” (TAD) to enter Pakistan. However, obtaining this document was often a complicated and expensive process, with fees reaching up to USD 400. Drivers frequently faced long waiting times and additional administrative hurdles that disrupted trade and supply chains.

In April 2024, Pakistan announced that until the end of May, Afghanistan's drivers would be permitted entry into Pakistan using only their passports and visas. However, as of June 1st, possession of a TAD became mandatory again, creating significant dissatisfaction among drivers and transport companies alike.

From May 29 onward, Pakistan has officially required all Afghanistan's drivers to present a valid visa stamped in their passports at border crossings. This change aims to streamline logistics at major border points, especially Torkham and Chaman, which serve as critical conduits for Afghan-Pakistani commerce.

Despite these steps toward simplification, Pakistan has not yet provided full guidelines or eligibility criteria for the new visa process. Both drivers and businesses await further official instructions to understand the full scope and impact of this policy.

The new multi-entry visa policy holds promise for easing the movement of Afghanistan's goods across Pakistan's borders and reducing informal costs. Industry experts believe it will improve regional trade and help drivers focus more on their work without unnecessary legal burdens. According to a report by Al Jazeera (2024), smoother border operations can potentially boost economic cooperation between the two countries, especially as Afghanistan looks to secure stable transit routes.

Nevertheless, the success of this policy will depend on its transparent implementation and timely communication of all requirements. Truck drivers and logistics companies, many of whom have struggled with complex entry processes for years, will appreciate a stable and fair system. Going forward, continued dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad will be crucial in ensuring that these visa reforms support sustainable cross-border trade and help bolster Afghanistan's fragile economy.

