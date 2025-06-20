403
Geneva Hosts E3-Iran Talks On Mideast Conflict
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 20 (Kuna) -- Foreign ministers of three European countries (E3) and Iran met on Friday evening in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss Iran's nuclear program and the war between Iran and the Israeli occupation entity.
The talks gathered Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French, British and German counterparts - Jean-Noel Barrot, David Lammy and Johann Wadephul, respectively, as well as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.
Earlier in the day the European side held a consultative meeting ahead of their talks with the Iranian foreign minister who participated in the session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
French foreign minister wrote on his X account, shortly before the meeting, that "dialogue is the only path to de-escalation in the region." (end)
