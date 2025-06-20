Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Geneva Hosts E3-Iran Talks On Mideast Conflict


2025-06-20 03:05:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 20 (Kuna) -- Foreign ministers of three European countries (E3) and Iran met on Friday evening in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss Iran's nuclear program and the war between Iran and the Israeli occupation entity.
The talks gathered Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French, British and German counterparts - Jean-Noel Barrot, David Lammy and Johann Wadephul, respectively, as well as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.
Earlier in the day the European side held a consultative meeting ahead of their talks with the Iranian foreign minister who participated in the session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
French foreign minister wrote on his X account, shortly before the meeting, that "dialogue is the only path to de-escalation in the region." (end)
imk


MENAFN20062025000071011013ID1109701987

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search