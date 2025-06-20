403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Security Council Holds Emergency Session On Iran-Israeli Occupation War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 20 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that Israel's strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities mark a dangerous new escalation in the Middle East.
Addressing an emergency session by the UN Security Council, he called for the Council members to act with "unity and urgency" to support a diplomatic end to the Iran-Israel conflict before it spins out of control.
The Secretary-General linked the crisis to the "unfolding horrors in Gaza" saying "let's not look back on this decisive moment with regret."
"The confrontation between Israel and Iran is escalating rapidly with a terrible toll - killing and injuring civilians, devastating homes, neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure, and attacking nuclear facilities.
"The world is watching with growing alarm. We are not drifting toward crisis - we are racing toward it.
"We are not witnessing isolated incidents -- we are on course to potential chaos.
"The expansion of this conflict could ignite a fire that no one can control. We must not let that happen," he cautioned.
"The only way to bridge that gap is through diplomacy to establish a credible, comprehensive and verifiable solution - including full access to inspectors of the IAEA, as the United Nations technical agency in this field.
"For all of that to be possible, I appeal for an end to the fighting and the return to serious negotiations.
"At this defining moment, I urge this Council to act with unity and urgency for dialogue.
On her part, UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo highlighted the loss of civilian life saying any expansion "could have enormous consequences for the region and for international peace and security at large."
Head of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA) Rafael Grossi warned Israeli attacks on nuclear sites had caused a "sharp degradation" in nuclear safety and security.
He added that the IAEA would remain in Iran and resume inspections as soon as conditions allow, calling for Tehran to resume dialogue with the agency. (end)
maa
Addressing an emergency session by the UN Security Council, he called for the Council members to act with "unity and urgency" to support a diplomatic end to the Iran-Israel conflict before it spins out of control.
The Secretary-General linked the crisis to the "unfolding horrors in Gaza" saying "let's not look back on this decisive moment with regret."
"The confrontation between Israel and Iran is escalating rapidly with a terrible toll - killing and injuring civilians, devastating homes, neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure, and attacking nuclear facilities.
"The world is watching with growing alarm. We are not drifting toward crisis - we are racing toward it.
"We are not witnessing isolated incidents -- we are on course to potential chaos.
"The expansion of this conflict could ignite a fire that no one can control. We must not let that happen," he cautioned.
"The only way to bridge that gap is through diplomacy to establish a credible, comprehensive and verifiable solution - including full access to inspectors of the IAEA, as the United Nations technical agency in this field.
"For all of that to be possible, I appeal for an end to the fighting and the return to serious negotiations.
"At this defining moment, I urge this Council to act with unity and urgency for dialogue.
On her part, UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo highlighted the loss of civilian life saying any expansion "could have enormous consequences for the region and for international peace and security at large."
Head of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA) Rafael Grossi warned Israeli attacks on nuclear sites had caused a "sharp degradation" in nuclear safety and security.
He added that the IAEA would remain in Iran and resume inspections as soon as conditions allow, calling for Tehran to resume dialogue with the agency. (end)
maa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment