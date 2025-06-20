403
UK Gov't Works With Aviation Industry To Tackle Irregular Migration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 20 (KUNA) -- UK government launched on Friday a joint program for cooperation with the aviation companies in Europe to tackle the problem of illegal migration.
Over 9,000 European airline staff trained to verify UK visa documents in step to prevent people travelling to UK illegal in a step to secure borders and restore order to immigration system, according to a Foreign Office statement.
Training sessions delivered in 39 countries including known irregular migration routes in Greece, Italy, Malta and Albania, to verify that passengers have correct UK entry documentation before boarding flights - creating a vital new shield in the UK's border security operations.
This industry-wide initiative, delivered in 39 European countries through a mix of online and in-person sessions, is part of the newly launched Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and eVisa system, which now requires European travellers to register online before entering the UK. (end)
nbs
