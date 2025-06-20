UAE Evacuates Citizens, Residents From Iran Amid Conflict

[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Israel-Iran conflict . ]

The UAE has evacuated a number of its citizens and residents from Iran amid the ongoing conflict with Israel that entered its 8th day on Friday.

Iran and Israel has been exchanging deadly strikes since June 13, when Israel launched a massive aerial attack on the Islamic Republic, killing the echelon of Iran's military.

The evacuation mission was done in coordination with the relevant authorities in Iran.

The UAE has once again stressed its continuous intensive diplomatic communications and consultations with the concerned parties to end the conflict, adding that prioritising diplomacy and dialogue is the sole path forward, based on a comprehensive approach that ensures stability, justice, and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

On Tuesday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed UAE's solidarity with Iran and its people in light of the recent Israeli military strikes targeting Iran.

The remarks came during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian , in which both leaders discussed the serious implications of the escalating conflict on regional peace and security.

A week into its campaign, Israel said it had struck dozens of military targets overnight, including missile production sites, a research body involved in nuclear weapons development in Tehran and military facilities in western and central Iran.

Iran launched a new barrage of missiles early on Friday, striking near residential apartments, office buildings and industrial facilities in the southern city of Beersheba.