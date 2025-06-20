Inside UAE's Luxury Resale Boom: How Secondhand Buying Is Redefining Fashion

Tucked inside a high-rise in Al Barsha‭, ‬a world away from Dubai's mega malls‭, ‬The Luxury Closet's showroom sits quietly on the ninth floor of the API Trio Tower‭. ‬No velvet ropes‭, ‬no flash‭. ‬Just soft lighting‭, ‬mirrored displays‭, ‬and rows of glass shelves holding thousands of dirhams'‭ ‬worth of pre-owned designer pieces‭ ‬-‭ ‬all waiting for a second life‭.‬

Fresh arrivals include a blue Prada Saffiano Lux Boston bag listed at Dh 3,739‭ ‬and a pair of yellow Prada crystal-embellished satin slides‭ (‬size 37‭) ‬for Dh 2,852‭ ‬-‭ ‬both in near-pristine condition‭. ‬For collectors on the higher end of fine jewellery‭, ‬there's a pair of Tiffany‭ & ‬Co‭. ‬platinum diamond drop earrings going for Dh 107,994‭. ‬Every piece is authenticated in-house by experts‭ ‬-‭ ‬no outsourcing‭. ‬That includes checking serial numbers‭, ‬materials‭, ‬and even hardware under magnification‭. ‬It's a multi-step process backed by a lifetime authenticity guarantee‭, ‬part of what has made the platform a go-to for serious resale buyers across the UAE‭.‬

Recommended For You

These pieces don't just sit on shelves‭ ‬-‭ ‬they flood social feeds‭. ‬TikTok is full of young Dubai-based shoppers obsessing over resale hauls‭, ‬viral‭ ‬“celebrity closet”‭ ‬drops‭, ‬and flash pop-ups at Dubai Mall‭. ‬The hype isn't limited to The Luxury Closet‭: ‬Vestiaire Collective is building serious traction among regional shoppers with its digital-only‭ ‬model‭, ‬and Grand Prestige Dubai‭ ‬-‭ ‬a favourite among tourists‭ ‬-‭ ‬regularly features rare Birkins and collectible timepieces‭. ‬Among them‭: ‬a Hermès Birkin 30‭ ‬Matte Niloticus Blanc Himalaya‭, ‬once‭ ‬listed for Dh616,000‭ ‬and now sold out‭ ‬-‭ ‬a flex even by Dubai standards‭.‬

Globally‭, ‬luxury isn't slowing down‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's just evolving‭. ‬The 23rd edition of Bain‭ & ‬Company's Luxury Study released with Fondazione Altagamma‭, ‬an Italian trade group representing fashion‭, ‬jewellery‭, ‬design‭, ‬food‭, ‬autos‭, ‬and hospitality‭, ‬estimates global luxury spending hit a record‭ ‬€1.48‭ ‬trillion in 2024‭. ‬But the real momentum is in resale‭. ‬According to the Luxury in Transition report‭, ‬the second-hand market‭ ‬reached‭ ‬€48‭ ‬billion last year‭, ‬outpacing the growth of new luxury for the first time‭. ‬It's no longer just for vintage obsessives‭ ‬-‭ ‬brands like Gucci and Valentino now offer buy-back programmes and collaborate with resale platforms to meet shifting demand‭. ‬Bain also notes that second-hand is increasingly a gateway to luxury for aspirational consumers‭. ‬And that gateway is widening‭. ‬The‭ ‬consultancy projects total luxury spend‭, ‬which includes goods and experiences‭, ‬will grow to‭ ‬€2–2.5‭ ‬trillion by 2030‭.‬

The GCC is outpacing the global curve‭. ‬Chalhoub Group's 2024‭ ‬GCC Personal Luxury Report found the regional luxury market hit‭ $‬12.8‭ ‬billion last year‭, ‬growing 6‭ ‬per cent‭ ‬-‭ ‬despite a 2‭ ‬per cent global dip‭. ‬The UAE alone accounts for 56‭ ‬per cent of that spend‭, ‬fuelled by high local demand‭, ‬tourism‭, ‬and early digital adoption‭. ‬Dubai remains the luxury capital of the region‭, ‬fuelled by robust tourism‭. ‬Since 2023‭, ‬Dubai Mall has‭ ‬held the title of the most visited place on earth‭. ‬The UAE ranks No‭.‬ 1‭ ‬across all luxury categories and saw growth across the board‭, ‬according to Chalhoub Group‭.‬

Despite its clear dominance in the luxury market‭, ‬there's no official resale figure for the UAE‭, ‬a conservative estimate puts it around‭ $‬341‭ ‬million in 2025‭ ‬-‭ ‬based on KD Market Insights'‭ ‬2024‭ ‬GCC resale valuation of‭ $‬618.5‭ ‬million‭. ‬If the UAE maintains its 56‭ ‬per cent luxury share and grows at 10‭ ‬per cent annually‭, ‬the math holds‭. ‬Transparency Market Research expects the wider Middle East resale market to hit‭ $‬3.5‭ ‬billion by 2035‭. ‬“The luxury sector in our region continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability despite global economic challenges‭,‬”‭ ‬said Mo Shadman‭, ‬director of intelligence at Chalhoub Group‭. ‬That momentum isn't just boosting new store openings‭; ‬it's also giving resale room to thrive‭. ‬As shoppers seek pieces with a story and rarity‭, ‬the line between new and second-hand is starting to blur‭.‬

Nowhere is that shift more visible than among younger buyers‭. ‬For Gen Z and millennials‭, ‬luxury isn't just about logos‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's about meaning‭. ‬A bag with history‭. ‬A pair of shoes with a past‭. ‬TikTok has turned resale into both a hunt and a status symbol‭,‬‭ ‬where every piece comes with backstory and bragging rights‭. ‬It's not just about saving money‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's about buying smarter‭. ‬There is a growing appetite for high-value purchases that feel personal‭, ‬expressive‭, ‬and emotionally resonant‭.‬

Sustainability is part of that story‭. ‬In a recent campaign with Dubai-based resale platform Gemaee‭, ‬crypto influencer Kamila Zakirova called fashion‭ ‬“one of the most important places to give second chances”‭. ‬That sentiment echoes a broader shift in consumer values‭: ‬buy better‭, ‬buy less‭, ‬and keep things in circulation‭. ‬If retailers produced one fewer item for every second-hand purchase‭, ‬global apparel production could drop nearly eight per cent by 2027‭, ‬according to a ThredUp report‭.‬

Few tap into the spirit of this resale renaissance better than Emily Abraham‭, ‬the so-called‭ ‬“Birkin Queen”‭ ‬and co-founder of Love Luxury‭. ‬Operating between Dubai and London‭, ‬Abraham and her husband‭, ‬Adam‭, ‬have built a high-trust resale brand driven by sharp authentication‭, ‬blunt expertise‭, ‬and viral social reach‭ ‬-‭ ‬with 3.8‭ ‬million followers and more than 149‭ ‬million likes on TikTok‭. ‬In a pinned video filmed in Dubai‭, ‬Abraham calmly appraises a client's Himalayan Salt Birkin with diamond hardware‭, ‬quoting it at Dh1.6‭ ‬million with the kind of quick authority that keeps viewers hooked‭. ‬It's luxury with context‭, ‬backed by proof‭ ‬-‭ ‬and exactly what today's second-hand shoppers are after‭.‬

“This next phase will be driven by rising consumer expectations‭, ‬generational shifts‭, ‬and a stronger desire for emotional connection‭, ‬storytelling‭, ‬and curated experiences‭,‬”‭ ‬said Shadman‭. ‬That helps explain why minimalist‭, ‬niche brands like Jil Sander and Maison Margiela‭ ‬-‭ ‬both of which recently opened flagships in Mall of the Emirates‭ ‬-‭ ‬are winning over younger shoppers‭. ‬Their aesthetic is quiet‭, ‬conceptual‭, ‬and logo-light‭ ‬-‭ ‬a sharp contrast to legacy flash‭. ‬For younger buyers‭, ‬these labels‭ ‬-‭ ‬like resale‭ ‬-‭ ‬offer identity over status‭.‬

Changing shopper habits are also being reflected in how luxury is delivered‭ ‬-‭ ‬not just what's being sold‭, ‬but how it's discovered‭. ‬

As shoppers demand more curated‭, ‬convenient shopping experiences‭, ‬both resale platforms and brands are adapting‭. ‬Denis Yurchenko‭, ‬founder and CEO of AI and R&D Dubai-based company MTLAB‭, ‬noted in his Q1‭ ‬2025‭ ‬retail outlook that challenges such as returns and real-time inventory are prompting brands to reassess how physical retail operates in the Gulf‭. ‬His team's AI-powered system‭, ‬DAVE‭, ‬utilises virtual try-ons‭, ‬in-store chatbots‭, ‬and proximity-based offers to make luxury feel both personal and seamless‭ ‬-‭ ‬tools that could easily be extended to resale pop-ups‭. ‬“ We are creating a new way to shop‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

“ You usually spend around two or three hours just to find your size‭, ‬your colour‭, ‬your budget‭, ‬and guess if it fits or not‭, ‬and so on‭,‬”‭ ‬Yurchenko said about MTLAB‭, ‬which is set to launch in September‭. ‬He explained‭, ‬you can ask the AI chat for an outfit for a specific occasion‭, ‬with your preferred colour and size and it will list you all relevant options‭. ‬“ You can buy it in the chat‭. ‬So‭, ‬basically instead of two hours‭, ‬you could buy it in less than one minute‭.‬”

Using virtual try-ons to improve sizing accuracy‭, ‬Yurchenko says his team has managed to cut return rates in half‭ ‬-‭ ‬a big deal for an industry where fit issues drive most returns‭. ‬But what really sets them apart is conversion‭. ‬“Usual conversion for the marketplace is around 3‭ ‬per cent‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“Ours is 18‭ ‬per cent‮...‬‭ ‬we don't just show you the product‭ ‬-‭ ‬we talk about it‭, ‬create content around it‭,‬”‭ ‬he added‭. ‬“ We make business a lot of businesses‭.‬”‭ ‬

Yurchenko‭, ‬who tracks regional fashion trends‭, ‬estimates the UAE's resale fashion market is now worth around‭ $‬830‭ ‬million‭ ‬-‭ ‬and growing at 20‭ ‬per cent annually through 2025‭. ‬Resale platforms and consignment boutiques are making high-end pieces more accessible to younger shoppers‭, ‬while nudging the industry toward circular fashion‭. ‬“The new generation doesn't see reselling as shameful or reserved for big budgets anymore‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“Gen-Z and young millennials will control up to 60‭ ‬per cent of all e-commerce shopping in two years‭. ‬So you could call 60‭ ‬per cent a niche‭, ‬but I think it's a trend‭,‬”‭ ‬Yurchenko said‭.‬

That shift in generational buying power is happening alongside a broader economic tailwind‭. ‬In Q4‭ ‬2024‭, ‬consumer confidence across the GCC surged‭ ‬-‭ ‬with 97‭ ‬per cent of shoppers saying they planned to maintain or increase their spending‭, ‬according to Chalhoub Group‭. ‬Over 6,700‭ ‬high-net-worth individuals moved to the UAE last year‭, ‬drawn by safety‭, ‬tax advantages‭, ‬and economic stability‭. ‬Russians remained the top luxury spenders‭, ‬and online platforms like Ounass and Farfetch saw sales climb 13‭ ‬per cent year-on-year‭ ‬-‭ ‬far outpacing the global average‭.‬

According to Chalhoub Group‭, ‬the GCC's outlook remains bullish‭... ‬beating the global average‭. ‬And yet‭, ‬in a city built on spectacle and the allure of the new‭, ‬it's not the flashiest item turning heads‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's a slightly worn Birkin with a backstory‭. ‬In quiet showrooms and endless scrolls‭, ‬Gulf luxury is shifting‭ ‬-‭ ‬not just getting louder‭, ‬but more layered‭.‬