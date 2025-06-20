UAE Carriers Ground Middle‐East Services Amid Israeliran Strikes

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport remains closed with no clear reopening date, while Iran, Iraq and Jordan have shut their airspace and forced rerouting, cancellations and suspensions across the region. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad has cancelled its Tel Aviv flights until 30 June, with several Beirut and Amman services rerouted. Emirates has suspended routes to Tehran, Baghdad and Basra until at least 30 June, and flights to Amman and Beirut through 22 June. Flydubai has halted operations to Iran, Iraq, Israel and Syria until 30 June. Air Arabia and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi have also imposed temporary bans or schedule alterations for various Middle‐East destinations.

A UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs advisory urges citizens and residents to closely monitor airline updates and remain in touch with Twajudi, the national consular registration system for managing potential evacuations.

Regional airports are adapting under pressure. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have filed emergency plans to minimise disruption, deploying field teams and enhanced passenger support to handle thousands of affected travellers. Europe-bound flights are now navigating narrow air corridors via Turkey and Egypt, adding hours to journey times, increasing fuel consumption and driving up operational costs amid rising Brent crude prices.

Why airspace closures are widening disruption

Closure of airspace over Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria forces airlines to detail-call costly detours. Regional carriers like Emirates, Etihad and flydubai are most affected, but even Western carriers-Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, Ryanair, Wizz Air-have suspended affected routes through summer.

The cascading effect on schedules includes over 1,800 Europe-bound flight disruptions, approximately 650 cancellations, and delays across transatlantic routes. Airlines have expanded rerouting through Central Asia and the Mediterranean - and passengers are incurring higher ticket prices and longer travel times.

Passenger assistance measures

Major UAE carriers are offering rebookings, refunds or credits. Etihad and Emirates are assisting passengers with alternate routing, and flydubai has pledged support for stranded individuals. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has suspended flights to Tel Aviv through 15 September, offering full refunds or rebooking.

Safety remains top priority amid military skirmishes. EASA flagged high risks over conflict zones following missile exchanges between Israel and Iran, aligning with airspace closures through October in Syria and ongoing risks in Lebanon and Jordan.

Wider implications for aviation and tourism

Analysts warn disruptions may prolong as long-range military assets remain in play-fueling concerns about further airspace restrictions. Already, the Middle-East tourism boom has stalled, with summer travel projections for 2025 downgraded across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Airlines are adjusting summer schedules and revising revenue forecasts amid cascading delays and costlier operations.

Governments and aviation bodies are in emergency sessions. The UAE's aviation regulator is coordinating with international counterparts, while civil aviation agencies across Europe are recalibrating route permissions and contingency plans-potentially impacting global air connectivity for weeks.

Passengers are urged to monitor developments, confirm flight statuses directly with airlines or travel agents and consider flexible booking options as markets remain volatile.

