Caspia Technologies Collaboration To Enhance Security Verification In Siemens' Questa One With Caspia's Generative AI Security Platform



Caspia and Siemens are collaborating to add Caspia's portfolio of security technologies to expand security verification features in Siemens' recently-announced QuestaTM One smart verification software portfolio. Resistance to cyberattacks has become a critical requirement for advanced SoC designs in the face of increasing AI-assisted data breaches involving hardware.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caspia Technologies today announced a collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software to expand security verification in Siemens QuestaTM One software for intelligent, self-optimizing verification. This portfolio combines connectivity, a data driven approach and scalability with AI to push the boundaries of the Integrated Circuit (IC) verification process and make engineering teams more productive.

In recent years, the explosion of AI applications has created vast amounts of highly valuable training and applications data. The hardware root of trust, typically implemented in an System-on-a-Chip (SoC) was assumed to be immutable and secure, resulting in a growing industry of tools to help ensure the software that ran on the hardware root of trust was secure and resistant to attack.

Fueled by AI technology, the hardware root of trust has now become vulnerable to attack, making it critical to harden SoC designs against such sophisticated attacks. The collaboration responds directly to this threat by adding Caspia's industry leading GenAI security technology to the Questa One smart verification solution.

"Questa One delivers transformative capabilities to the IC design process to improve total user productivity for design verification," said Abhi Kolpekwar, vice president & general manager, Digital Verification Technologies, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Given the rising threat of AI-assisted hardware security breaches, Questa One must also deliver advanced security verification. This collaboration with Caspia allows us to achieve that goal."

Caspia Technologies has pioneered the development of AI-enhanced security verification solutions for advanced SoCs and systems. Its security verification platform includes:

CODAx: A static checking tool that is powered by security-trained large language models (LLMs) to help designers find and fix over 150 potential security flaws in early design RTL.

SVx: A GenAI-based enhancement for industry formal verification tools. SVx uses a threat model driven approach to create security assertions that eliminate vulnerabilities.

PFx: An AI-powered security validation platform that uses industry co-simulation and emulation tools to verify the attack resistance of designs using real-world scenarios.

"I have been focused on various aspects of cybersecurity for a while now. It is a critical area that needs a lot of attention," said Dr. Walden Rhines, chairman of the board at Caspia Technologies. "I know the substantial capabilities of Siemens's EDA software and adding the security platform that Caspia has developed will go a long way to creating the comprehensive solution the industry needs."

"The industry needs new development flows, enhanced by AI-enabled capabilities that add security verification to these new flows," said Richard Hegberg, CEO of Caspia Technologies. "I am delighted we share that vision with Siemens Digital Industries Software. The combination of the Questa One smart verification software portfolio and the Caspia security verification platform can substantially improve the robustness and reliability of future AI systems."

Caspia Technologies was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, It is a privately held company that is pioneering a holistic, AI-enabled approach to chip and system security verification. Caspia's founding team brings together over 75 years of experience in various fields of the semiconductor market, including design, fabrication, test, EDA development, and importantly security and trust. Caspia delivers security-focused solutions to both public and private customers to enhance electronic designs and microelectronics physical hardware assurance.

