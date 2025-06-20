TRON-Based 'TRX SAVING' Product With 12% Annual Yield

xbitu Service

XBITU Unveils TRX SAVING with 12% Yield - On-Chain Staking Powered by TRON FREEZE

WROCLAW, DOLNOSLASKIE, POLAND, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- XBITU, a cryptocurrency financial service provider licensed in Poland, has announced the launch of“TRX SAVING,” a blockchain-based savings product that utilizes the TRON network's FREEZE mechanism. The product offers a fixed annual yield of 12% and is designed to address both the increasing demand for TRON network energy and the need for alternative stable investment options within the digital asset space.

Leveraging TRON's Energy System for Yield Generation

The TRX SAVING product operates by freezing user-deposited TRX (TRON) tokens on-chain. Through the TRON FREEZE mechanism, frozen tokens generate energy, which is then allocated to businesses requiring energy to reduce gas fees associated with TRC20 token transactions. Profits from this process are distributed to depositors in the form of a 12% annual return.

According to industry data, typical TRON staking yields range between 4% and 7%. XBITU's approach pools investor TRX into larger freeze units, enhancing energy production efficiency and allowing for a higher yield return model.

Product Overview

Minimum Investment: 1,000 TRX (approximately 260 USD)

Maximum Investment: 1,000,000 TRX (approximately 260,000 USD)

Annual Yield: 12%

Staking Method: On-chain TRON FREEZE

Revenue Source: Energy sold to third-party entities for gas fee reduction

Transparency and Risk Mitigation

All TRX assets deposited into the TRX SAVING product are frozen on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and verifiability. Funds remain within the user's control and can be unfrozen at any time, offering an additional layer of safety compared to off-chain financial products. XBITU emphasizes that the investment does not involve lending or off-exchange activities, reducing exposure to counterparty risks.

Addressing Network Demand Trends

TRON has seen significant growth as a preferred network for USDT (TRC20) transactions due to its relatively low transfer costs. However, rising transaction volumes have led to increased energy demand. XBITU aims to meet this demand through user-funded energy pooling, turning technical infrastructure needs into investment opportunities.

An independent blockchain analyst commented,“Energy-related products are becoming more relevant as network activity increases. Structured approaches like XBITU's TRX SAVING may offer sustainable alternatives to traditional staking models.”

About XBITU

XBITU is a cryptocurrency services provider operating under a licensed financial entity in Poland. The company offers a range of blockchain-based products including digital wallets, crypto-linked payment cards, and savings programs. XBITU continues to expand its ecosystem to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized technology.

